Another West Coast Win and a Saints Preview – Not Explicit

After a one week break, the fellas were back not talking about garbage but rather reviewing the football on the field. A novel concept in sports media as of late but one we hope will come back in style (Like fat guys being popular).

The Bucs played in front of what looked like a home crowd thanks to the Buccaholics and delivered another win. Yes, ANOTHER WIN! This week, the boys will march out against the Saints with the possibility of notching another NFC South win and taking another step toward a playoff hunt.