Bears Win and Chiefs Preview – Safe Show

As has become the pattern, this week we did two shows. Mark Cook of Pewter Report was in and we discussed the Bucs recent victory (we had to report it because so many fans left before the end of the game there was a legit concern they may not have known the Bucs won.)

This week the gentlemen predict:

Predictive MVP Offense Cook: Hump OS: Doug Defense Cook: VH3 OS: Kwon DAMMIT Score Cook: 23-20 CHIEFS OS: 27-17 BUCS

Fun time had by all. If you can, please take a look at our Patron options and contribute to our Movember campaign. If neither make sense, let me know and I will explain.