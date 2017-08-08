Bucs Camp – August 8th – Membership Day

The weather was hot and so were the quarterbacks.

That is terrible. true, but I hate writing like that. All QB’s looked sharp and that is always a by product of great work by them and great work by their receivers. OJ Howard was stealing people’s souls today. Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson continue to impress and it seems to me, everyone who normally hits people would really rather be doing that.

No excitement from the kickers. Trying to find a lucky pattern maybe. The important parts looked good and despite the temperature, the energy was tremendous.

We will be live Thursday night talking Bucs camp and previewing the preseason game. Feel free to listen live with us or catch the podcast. We are fortunate to be joined by Luke Easterling so bring your notebook.