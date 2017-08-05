Bucs Camp: Day 8 – #StickCarrierTakeover

Fourth day in a row in pads, super hot weather and the day the #StickCarriers, a group originated by Justin Pawlowski (@CommishOnline) showed up HUGE! The crowd was loud, respectful, coordinated and created a “Collegial” atmosphere that the players, coaches and all fans seemed to love.

On the field, the play matched the intensity. Still at THUD level, there was some contact and some sloppiness but about what you would expect from the fourth day in pads. Jameis got victimized a few times today but also made some spectacular plays. The biggest hits for me were Gerald McCoy, Doug Martin and JJ Wilcox. The offense and defense took turns imposing will. Huff was huff today as I tweeted and DeSean Jackson was ON FIRE