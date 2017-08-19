Bucs Preseason Halfway Point Review

Two preseason games in the books and we know a little more about our squad for this season. The Bucs squared off with the Jags and showed some significant progress and areas for attention. The Bucs assembled a pile of new weapons on offense and that is the largest takeway thus far. This offense could be tremendously potent. A great deal of concern is focused on the Winston INT that wasn’t, and for good reason. You cannot have those mental lapses. Defensively, the 1’s and 2’s showed their polish, showed they know how to tackle and will eventually get to show how they hunt in Game 3.

At training camp today (the 19th) so expect another report this afternoon.