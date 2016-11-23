Bucs Thanksgiving Menu: Sea Chicken

Joined by Mark Cook of Pewter Report we got to review a greta win by the Bucs and spend a lot of time talking about the best team in football; the Seattle Seahawks.

This week will set the bar. Is this Bucs team for real or are they a pretender? Facing a squad as well rounded as Seattle will tell that story. The Bucs need to see every week as must win and they seem to be getting healthy at the right time.

Listen in to hear about the highs and the lows and a great (albeit long) story by Cook at the end that will make you love our Franchise QB even more than you already do.