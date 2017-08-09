Bucs Training Camp – August 9th

In the last practice I will see before we see the Bucs take on the Bengals on Friday, it was obvious that the team was ready for a break, some treatment and to hit other people. Energy level across the board seemed down. Another sweltering Florida afternoon produced a few highlights but also a few scary moments as we saw star CB Brent Grimes go down with what appeared to be a laceration, treated on the field, only to ride the cart off the field. WR Walker showed some good body control and the starting LB’s, David and Alexander increased their pop level.

Depth looks good across the board if the play in practice is echoed under the lights. Defensively the mix at safety should make both fans and detractors of Chris Conte happy as depth is always a good thing and, as you know, iron sharpens iron.

The offensive line was without Ali Marpet who was resting a dinged up ankle. Smith and Allen both performed admirably in his absence. Bobo Wilson, who popped early in camp, has yet to show the same promise with pads on that he did in shorts. The 5th WR spot will be a good race.

We will be discussing this and much more on Thursday night, live right here as we are joined by Luke Easterling. Tune in at 9:00 PM or grab the podcast.