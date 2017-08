Weather was hot. Stands were quiet. The action was hot and cold. Tight Ends seemed to have a good day but past that, the excitement and energy was limited. Jameis seems to be getting a feel for DeSean and depth is proving to be a tremendous ally with Glanton and Beckwith playing meaningful minutes.

Kicking is kicking though better today.

