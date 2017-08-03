Podcast: 2017 Training Camp Week 1, Conte and More

Joined on the phone this week my Mark Cook (@MarkCook1970 of @PewterReport fame), this week was really about FOOTBALL! I am out at camp, doing videos that are posted on our Youtube channel as well as here and actually seeing the team we love do the football stuff. Training Camp is a great chance for fans and media alike to see what the cupboards look like. This year, there are camp battles in key positions but more importantly, it offers a chance to evaluate depth. Depth is something we have not had here in Tampa for a long time and depth is a leading indicator of success on the football field.

On tonight’s podcast, I recap what I saw at camp, how great the Backpack drive was, we touch on Chris Conte and assessing the safety position as well as a brief drift into the ongoing chatter about Doug Martin and the state of the running back room. We asked Mark for the surprise performers thus far in camp and talked about J. Elliot and his unlikely but very real rise on the depth chart.

Fans are excited for a weekend of action and the stands should be packed. The #StickCarrier Takeover event is Saturday so expect high energy, loud, gameday like atmosphere. I expect to see a ton of Super fans roaming around and fun to be had by all. It is good to see the energy level back in Tampa and to be honest, I think the excitement is well placed.