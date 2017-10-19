Deserted in the Desert. Bucs Cards Review and Bills Preview

So this one is a little painful folks. The team we love shit the bed. They have put the season on the brink and the pressure is on as we travel north to the land of gravy fries and high alcohol content beer. Tonight we were joined by Steven Cheah (@Cheah_Say on Twitter) to talk about the breakdowns and then by Bills Superfan, Hans Steiniger who gave us some great insight to the enemy this week.

A few things. Stop acting like Jameis is not our franchise QB. You are all better than that.

Read John’s Article on coaching.

Cheer your ASS OFF for our team.