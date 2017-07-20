Donovan and Cook and OldSchool, oh myyyy!

We pulled out all the stops tonight folks. We were fortunate to be joined by the host of the Pat and Aaron Show and long time sports personality in the area, Pat Donovan (@PatDonovanWDAE) of WDAE this evening as well as our old friend, the Editor in Chief of PewterReport.com, Mark Cook (@MarkCook1970). We went for 1.5 hours and talked about the unabashed excitement that we are feeling about this season.

Stories from both Pat and Mark were around what they were looking to see at training camp, whether or not there may be too much talent (yea, it sounds dumb) and how this Bucs team may have evolved.