Joined tonight by Thomas Bassinger (@TOMetrics from the Tampa Bay Times), we discussed the latest in the Grumors saga: the end of them (or is it?)

DUMB DUMB DUMB

As of now, it looks like Koetter is here and he gets to try again to build a “Bad Ass football team.” The method employed this year stunk so let’s hope he has a Kindle Subscription to something that allows him to assemble something that resembles a winning team.