Football is BACK! Bear down on this.

Bucs fans are tired of the crap. They are tired of losing. They are tired of being ignored. They are tired of being an afterthought. They are tired of not having a home field advantage.

THAT SHIT ALL ENDS SUNDAY

The Bucs team we have hoped for is about to lace up their cleats for real. The time for potential is in the rearview. The cute storylines of Hard Knocks mean nothing. The promises of results are useless.

All that matters tomorrow is the scoreboard.

The tailgate will be epic(er) but it always is. We have lived through shit. Come join us and be part of a fanbase that is extending that passion to the gameday experience in a new way.

We are gonna continue to do our part.

Bucs. It’s on you. You have to do YOUR part.

Win.