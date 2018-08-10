Game 1 Review – Steps forward against the Dolphins

The Buccaneers lined up this week to prove that this year is not the same. This year is not about what things look like on paper. This year, despite the struggles, the team CAN get the chips to fall their direction. This year, the Bucs can be winners again.

Well, once game in, that is true. That said, the win was not all that impressive. The team looked, well, rusty, and that could be expected in Game 1. The test will be, what can the team do to improve, enhance and advance to Game 2.

Sword. Ryan Griffin (Find a way to keep him)

Skull: Ryan Smith (He better find a way to stay)

Look for a big game by JPP next week as the Bucs win 27-17

