Mark Cook of PewterReport.com joined while we were out of town to discuss the recent struggles that have led to the almost certain elimination of our beloved Bucs from the playoff race this season. We covered the Doug Martin situation, the diminishing offense, the defense that has been schemed out of relevance and the fact that despite all of that, we are still excited about the growth and direction of the team.

