This one hurts. Sorry to seem so down. You know me as an eternal optimist. I was wrong about SO DAMN MUCH. This team is at a dangerous crossroads. Major decisions must be made and they must be made with some concept of the future and not based on emotive response. I am not sure I have faith that the owners will do the right thing (and I know many of you disagree with me on what I feel is the right thing. ).

Couldn’t do it live. Didn’t want to. Don’t want to next week either.