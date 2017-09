We reviewed the Bucs win last week over the Bears and tore into what I feel is an underwhelming Vikings team, regardless of the guy slinging the rock. We were fortunate to be joined by Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) who provided insight across the board and explained that even though Dalvin Cook is a unique talent, the Bucs made the right call picking OJ Howard.

I predict a 31-16 win for the good guys with Quizz and David being the stars.

Let’s do the damn thing!