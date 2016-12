Man, @MarkCook1970 has a friend, Nuk Nuk, who has been joining the show (New to Twitter @NukNukCook) and htis week it got deep. Many of you are over the talk about Mike Evans and his protest but this is our Watercooler show where we chop things up a little differently than the legit show we share with @PewterReport.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

More

Reddit

Tumblr