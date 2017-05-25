OTA’s and a Chat About TEAM

Man, what a difference some success will make. Tonight’s podcast starts out with a lengthy clip from Any Given Sunday. I encourage you all to listen and remember this as it will be critical to our team on the field and it is currently critical to our fanbase off the field.

We were joined by Mark Cook (@MarkCook1970 of @PewterReport fame) and we discussed:

How great things look on paper and how sometimes that doesn’t matter How nice he thinks Noah Spence looks How nasty the offensive line should be and how awesome that would be How Chris Godwin can get faster How DJack doesn’t have to be faster

Koetter said “Speak softly,” first. Remember that.