PR/WTB? Episode 1: A New Hope

We did it! The first Pewter Report / What the Buc? Joint Podcast is in the books. We had a lively crowd out at Winghouse of Tampa as we discussed everything from the injuries to the offensive line. The Ginger Bad Ass was in rare form as he danced through the Offensive Challenges and hopes for our offense as they line up against the Dolphins at our home field.

Mark feels that Josh McCown will show up large this week as well Adrian Clayborn. I think the selections are solid but am gonna nominate Mike Evans who I expect to show up and remind people what a threat he can be in the red zone and then Gerald McCoy who will be as disruptive as he was in week 1 but with actual stat sheet impact.

We will see you next month at Keel and Curly for the next installment and expect an even larger crowd!