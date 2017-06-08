Podcast: Roster walk and talk of “steps”

Tonight we reviewed what is, on paper, one of the better collections of talent I can recall on a Tampa Bay roster. There is a good reason that fans are excited. In “locks” and without the benefit of a single hour of practice watched, there appear to be about 49 players that would need to be unseated from a position they have earned and that is GREAT for Bucs fans.

Tonight FlintTown Buc was on point as well as Greg from Toronto. We talked Safety, Linebacker and the impact of more beef in the interior (of the line, not my belly).

Enjoy the pod and please do share with your fellow fans.