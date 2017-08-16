Preseason Quick Preview: Jags

Can the Bucs find a way to get the ball in the end zone with the 1’s? Will the running game find its legs consistently? Can the defense remember the keys and execute when in their gaps?
These and many more questions to be answered this week.
