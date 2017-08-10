Preseason Week 1: Campin 2, Electric Boogaloo

Joined this week by Luke Easterling, the focus of this podcast was the action from training camp and what we need to see in the first live action of the 2017 Campaign against the Bengals. Big questions face this Bucs team:

Did the Bucs make the right call in not adding to the offensive line? Can the new weapons for Jameis continue his development and reduce turnovers? Will the defense pick up where it left off last season? Can the Bucs find a way not to have the FG Kicker be the biggest story?

Well, the discussion about the camp work and Bengals went from OL – Safety with each spot covered. Looking for a Bucs win but most importantly, the time to see who occupies the last fifteen spots on this roster.