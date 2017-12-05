Quick Rant – One Way Relationships Suck (About the Bucs BTW)

You guys know we went to Lambeau. It was AMAZING. Sadly, our team did not contribute to the amazing experience and I got (we got but I cannot say I speak for the others) another dose of the reality that the team really does not give a shit about us.

When we talk about the culture it goes way past wins and losses. Many of us dedicate massive amounts of energy, funds and time away from family to support this crazy passion.

That deserves respect.

It deserves more than that.

The video below is of the greeting: