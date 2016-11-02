Raiders Review – Highs and Lows and Falcons vs Bucs Talk

This is the calm show. We discuss what happened against the Raiders, why it is not a reason to jump off the Skyway and we preview the Falcons / Bucs game. Our predictions last week all sucked but that did not hing to sdisuade us from predicitng stuff again this week.

This week the folks predicted:

Offensive MVP Cook: Jameis Fisher: Evans OldSchool: Jameis Defensive MVP Cook: Ayers Fisher: Kwon OldSchool: Kwon Score Prediction Cook: 34-28 – Bucs Fisher: 27-6 – Falcons (Missed XP Aguayo) OldSchool: 27-17 Bucs