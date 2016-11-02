Raiders Review – Highs and Lows and Falcons vs Bucs Talk

This is the calm show. We discuss what happened against the Raiders, why it is not a reason to jump off the Skyway and we preview the Falcons / Bucs game. Our predictions last week all sucked but that did not hing to sdisuade us from predicitng stuff again this week.
This week the folks predicted:
- Offensive MVP
- Cook: Jameis
- Fisher: Evans
- OldSchool: Jameis
- Defensive MVP
- Cook: Ayers
- Fisher: Kwon
- OldSchool: Kwon
- Score Prediction
- Cook: 34-28 – Bucs
- Fisher: 27-6 – Falcons (Missed XP Aguayo)
- OldSchool: 27-17 Bucs