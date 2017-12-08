The Rudderless Ship Lurches Forward

There is no silver lining. The highs are things we should expect and the lows are still shocking. Add a does od grouchy bullshit from the leadership and a lack of direction and the result is a stadium serving crappy food with bad entertainment.

We have already lived through that. We would be OK with that if we had to be!

But now it has added a dash of apathy with a garnish of disrespect.

Be careful Bucs…you may get to RayJay one day soon and see your fans have started caring about you the way you care about that.

Cue “Cat’s in the Cradle”