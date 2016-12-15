Show Me the Meaning of a Winning Streak!

Wow! 5 Games in a Row. This team is starting to really put things together. The defense has been lights out. The offense has done enough. The special teams unit has become a serious weapon. A team that some local experts said should be blown up earlier this year has suddenly become a team that nobody wants to play.

This week, @MarkCook1970 spoke to Bucs suerpfan, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys and asked if he would come on our little show.

HOLY SHIT HE DID!

Enjoy the podcast. Good times and good talk.