We started this evening’s premature podcast with a rant against crazy ass ideas like signing Simeon Rice. That went for a while. Then we started counseling and welcomed Cover 3 Superstar, Trevor Sikemma (@TampaBayTre) of Pewter Report onto the show to talk X’s and O’s for awhile. We ended up predicting all would be well and the world would still be round with a Bucs thrashing of the hapless Panthers.

We may have been drinking.