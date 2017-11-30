Something is Rotten in Tampa Bay – But it isn’t this Podcast

This season sucks.

People are going nuts.

That said, we try to keep it real and tonight, I called in Trevor Sikkema (Of PewterReport.com fame and @TampaBayTre on Twitter) and Steven Cheah (@CHEAH_Say on Twitter and an OG Film Cut up ace) to keep it real. We talked the highs and lows and spent 1.5 hours chopping up football.

Let me know if you liked it and maybe drop us a rating or a RT or something. I hear I am supposed to still care about that stuff 🙂

Big Bet: We run the ball really well Sunday to the right.