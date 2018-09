Guys, this was a rough week. We had a fantastic tailgate with great fans then watched our beloved team get curb stomped for a half before finding their souls and taking us on an emotional roller coaster. Hopefully, the team learned from the mistakes of Week 3 as this week, the Bears pose an even more distinct threat. The audio is challenged but I hope you enjoy the discussion and promise that next week we will be back with a guest and more interaction (Read as, any).

