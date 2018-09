What a night! We have the last few sleeps before our new Tailgate season, we got a win in the Big Easy, the national media remembered there is a team in Tampa AND we had Chris Fischer formerly of Bucs Brief Podcast in the studio.

What more could you ask for?

I’ll tell you what…A Bucs win Sunday. Listen to find out how the Bucs will do that very thing and move to 2-0.

(Vinny looks better in Red and White)