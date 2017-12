I dragged him out too! The former host of the former podcast called Bucs Brief Podcast was with me for the whole show and we tiptoed through the topics in a way only Tiny Tim could appreciate.

We covered what is going well (not much), what is going poorly (much) and what we think it will all mean. We may have discussed a petition to get his voice back regularly but it took awhile because I could not come up with the word “Petition.”